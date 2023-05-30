Court sentences Adedoyin to death by hanging over Adegoke’s murder

Justice Oyebola Ojo, the Osun State Chief Judge, has sentenced owner of Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife, Dr Rahman Adedoyin, to death. He will be hanged.

He was arrested and tried for the murder of Timothy Adegoke, an OAU postgraduate student who lodged in Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife.

According to Justice Ojo, “the owner of the hotel and two of his workers, based on the circumstances of the case established by the prosecuting counsel, Femi Falana, SAN, are found culpable of conspiracy to commit murder, and unlawful killing of the deceased.”