Court sentences Adedoyin to death by hanging over Adegoke’s murder

Court sentences Adedoyin to death by hanging over Adegoke’s murder

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 2:34 pm



Justice Oyebola Ojo, the Osun State Chief Judge, Rahman Adedoyin , Timothy Adegoke,

Justice Oyebola Ojo, the Osun State Chief Judge, has sentenced owner of Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife, Dr Rahman Adedoyin, to death. He will be hanged.

He was arrested and tried for the murder of Timothy Adegoke, an OAU postgraduate student who lodged in Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife.

According to Justice Ojo, “the owner of the hotel and two of his workers, based on the circumstances of the case established by the prosecuting counsel, Femi Falana, SAN, are found culpable of conspiracy to commit murder, and unlawful killing of the deceased.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    Governor Yusuf Vows to Fight Drug Abuse, Phone Snatching in Kano
    Raymond Dokpesi 20 mins ago

    Atiku Expresses Shock Over Dokpesi’s Demise
    36 mins ago

    Esan Okpa Mourns Raymond Dokpesi Sudden Passage
    53 mins ago

    The Audacity of Dangote
    In a congratulatory message personally signed by Hon. Gagdi, the Lawmaker hailed President Tinubu, saying that with his dexterity in governance and leadership, Nigeria is on a path to positive change. 2 hours ago

    Gagdi congratulates Tinubu, Shettima, says Nigeria in for positive change
    4 hours ago

    2023 elections: How Tinubu achieved national spread – Danladi Bako
    6 hours ago

    Tinubu and Matters of Urgent National Importance
    Siminalayi Fubara has taken his oath of office as the fourth elected executive Governor of Rivers State 7 hours ago

    Tasks before Governor Fubara – NUJ Rivers 