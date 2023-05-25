Queen Temitope Ogunwusi to Unveil Naija Soccer Stars Season 2

The wife of the revered Ooni of Ife, Her Regal Majesty, Queen Temitope Morenike Enitan-Ogunwusi will in June 2023 unveil the first-ever Reality Tv Show on football, Naija Soccer Stars, which is now in its second Season.

The Queen who represents the Ooni of Ife on the Board will, among other things, speak to the press on what to expect in the second edition of the Reality Tv Show. The Queen who has become the modern-day Mother Theresa, known for her massive humanitarian posture through the Hopes Alive Initiatives where she proudly sits as the deputy convener – only second to her husband the Ooni of Ife as the convener – is excited about the show because it is an opportunity for well-meaning Nigerians and corporate bodies to support an array of Nigerian youths in their quest at making a career out of football. A passion she shares with her husband, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

The NSS Reality Tv Show focuses on young and fledgling footballers to provide a platform for exposure to critical stakeholders in the football world. With whopping combined audience figures put at upwards of one hundred million viewers across the globe, NSS offers participants and sponsors extensive mileage, coverage and traction as well as emotional connection with the youth demography in our nation. The brilliant concept of the Season 2 is family engaging with high entertainment quality.

‘We are excited about the Season 2 which is deliberately crafted to promote both players and sponsors to an astronomical degree. The ingenuity, presence and impact that our Chairman, Queen Temitope Ogunwusi brings to the saddle will positively impact the show.

Plans are in top gear to unveil the concept and the sponsors of the show in June. The unveiling is to signal the beginning of promotions as well as screening.

You will recall that the NSS held its first edition in Nov 2021 with about 90 footballers camped for 30 days. The show was aired on DSTV and GOTV channels with ex-Super Eagles internationals Ike Shorunmu, Femi Opabunmi and Ifeanyi Udeze playing judges on the show.

Details later…