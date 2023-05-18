Polygamy: Middle-age Woman Stabs 6-year Old Girl In Kano

Polygamy: Middle-age Woman Stabs 6-year Old Girl In Kano

Thursday, May 18, 2023 11:13 am


Silouette of a woman holding knife

Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

A middle-aged woman simply identified as Fatima, has stabbed six-year old Sherifat Usman over alleged plans of her husband to get another wife through advice from Sherifat’s father.

It was gathered that, in act of vengeance, Fatima stabbed Sherifat severally on her stomach with the intention to kill her over her father’s alleged meddlesomeness into her marital home.

Sources told our correspondent that Fatima was angered when she learnt that Sherifat’s father, a blossom friend of her husband, has been the one inducing him to get a second wife.

However, Fatima’s husband identified as Mallam claimed that his wife is mentally deranged.

The two families are residents of Gadon Kaya in Gwale Local Government Area, within Kano metropolis.

Sources explained that Fatima had lured Sherifat to escort her to Mariri in Kumbotso Local Government Area where she stabbed the little girl severally on her stomach.

A Source told our Correspondent that, “on their way to Mariri, Fatima bought a kitchen knife on credit. She took Sherifat to an uncompleted building where she stabbed her severally on her stomach with the sole intention to kill her.

” Fatima wanted to kill Sherifat because she felt her father was the one instigating her husband to get a second wife.

” Fatima has been acting strange in recent times. Some weeks ago, she brought out a pesttle one evening threatening that she would kill somebody if her husband eventually takes another wife.”

Our Correspondent gathered that, after stabbing Sherifat, Fatima hurriedly left the scene believing that the little girl was dead.

But her cry attracted passers-by who eventually rushed into the uncompleted building and rescued the little girl who survived the grievous attack.

The Kano State Command police spokesman, Superintendent of Police, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed the incident to journalists on Wednesday.

He said the matter is still under investigation as police are making efforts to arrest the culprit.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    49 mins ago

    Gems from Peter “Pan” Enahoro’s How To Be A Nigerian
    Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State 2 hours ago

    KGSG approves establishment of University in Okun land
    3 hours ago

    FG Directs Immediate Closure as Theft of Reinforcements Lead to Failure of Section of Ijora Olopa Road
    18 hours ago

    EFCC, stop castigating governors, extend probe to officers at Federal level – Matawalle
    19 hours ago

    Edo 2024: Esan Okpa Says Consultative Engagement Fruitful
    21 hours ago

    86-year-old retired professor registers for PhD programme at UI
    22 hours ago

    In telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Blinken, Tinubu pledges to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy, promote good relations
    24 hours ago

    ANA to Mark 10th Anniversary of Achebe’s Passing With Roundtable Discussion