UNIBEN inducts physiotherapy graduates, as journalist’s daughter bags best graduating student award

By Jethro Ibileke

The Head of Department of Physiotherapy of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Prof Kayode Oke, has appealed to the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Lillian Salami, to consider appointing excellent students among recent graduands to join the academic strength of the department.

Oke who made the appeal in his welcome address to the 2nd Induction ceremony of graduating students of Neurological Physiotherapy Specialist Department of the University of Benin, noted that the Department requires more hands and personnel to build on its academic content.

He said: “Madam Vice Chancellor ma, | will like to request you ma to kindly consider appointing excellent students among our graduands to join our academic strength which requires more hands and personnel. Physiotherapy is a dynamic profession and our department is one of the most sought after in the University of Benin today. So, we need constant strengthening and build-up of our academic content.

“This is also important now that the need to upgrade our programme to the Doctor of Physiotherapy (DPT) curriculum is essential. The 2nd induction/oath-taking ceremony of the second set of graduands from the physiotherapy training programme of the University of Benin.

inducted today into the profession of physiotherapy by our regulatory board, the Medical Rehabilitation Therapst Board of Nigena (MRTB).”

Prof Kayode Oke expressed confidence in the new graduands’ high level of hope and readiness for a bright future, saying: “Madam Vice Chancellor ma, permit me to appreciate our inductees of today for courage and resilience. These inductees have expressed high level of hope and readiness for a bright future. I can assure you, ladies and gentiemnen that they have been trained with tenets and attributes to enter into the world of physiotherapy practice and excel as they graduate.”

Meanwhile, Miss Ehiaghe Iziegbe Ikhili, has received the departmental award for best graduating student in Neurological Physiotherapy Specialist of UNIBEN. Iziegbe who is a daughter of Mr Monday Ebalu Ikhili, a Benin-based journalist with Aljazirah Nigeria media, a national daily based in Abuja, was also presented with the second best award in an examination conducted by the department for the graduands at the 2nd oath taking/induction ceremony for the 2020/2021 graduands of the university.

The elated graduand whose joy knew no bound, commended her parents for their investment in her education as well as her lecturers for impacting knowledge on them. .

Also speaking, the father of the graduand, Mr Monday Ebalu Ikhili, thanked her for justifying the investment in her education. He urged her not to only be a good ambassador of the family but also to her alma mater.