Tony E Cole, APC Governorship Candidate, Rivers Pens Open Letter to Party members

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Tonye Cole, Governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Rivers State has written an open letter appealing to party members to stay strong and remain in the party for the judicial battle to reclaim his mandate.

Cole passionately appealed to devout members not to fall for lures of money dangled before them by the ruling party to betray, sabotage, or cause internal rancor in the party.

In an open letter posted on his Facebook page today, Cole recalled that the last 12 months have brought party members closer as a political family than ever and they have been tested as never before.

He pointed out that within the aforementioned time, “We witnessed colleagues in the line of fire succumb to the lure of money and cross over to PDP. We have seen others express bitter disappointment in unfulfilled expectations and leave as well.

“Some had ambitions to be candidates and when that failed, they refused to accept the fact and became either open foes or hidden saboteurs. Whatever the grouse expressed to leave APC or remain and fight internally, we somehow have remained standing.

He alluded to the fact that the party and its candidates, competed hard against Governor Nyesom Wike, who he described as “a man who had unfettered access to Rivers State resources and he deployed it with impunity and zero accountability to the people. After all, he has a perpetual injunction against federal law enforcement agencies looking into the books and affairs of Rivers State”.

He alleged further that”Our money was used to compromise the judiciary but contrary to their expectation, we overcame this hurdle and today we stand at the threshold of another judicial encounter.

Cole therefore passionately called out to members to keep calm “We are almost there and I know our effort will not be in vain. Stay strong, stay true, and stay focused on this journey”. Tonye Cole

Tonye Cole’s Open Letter

Dear friends and colleagues,

The last 12 months have brought us closer as a political family than ever and we have been tested as never before. In this time we have witnessed colleagues in the line of fire succumb to the lure of money and cross over to PDP. We have seen others express bitter disappointment in unfulfilled expectations and leave as well.

Some had ambitions to be candidates and when that failed, they refused to accept the fact and became either open foes or hidden saboteurs. Whatever the grouse expressed to leave APC or remain and fight internally, we somehow have remained standing.

He alluded that the party and its candidates competed with Governor Nyesom Wike who had unfettered access to the State funds.

In this time, we competed hard against a man who had unfettered access to Rivers State resources and he deployed it with impunity and zero accountability to the people. After all, he has a perpetual injunction against federal law enforcement agencies looking into the books and affairs of Rivers State.

Our money was used to compromise the judiciary but contrary to their expectation, we overcame this hurdle, and today, we stand at the threshold of another judicial encounter.

Cole therefore appealed to members to remain steadfast because victory is one the horizon.

I wish to send this call out to you personally. We are almost there and I know our effort will not be in vain. Stay strong, stay true and stay focused on this journey”.Cole stated.

—Arch Tonye Cole,mni