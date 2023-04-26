KGSG vows to apprehend kidnappers of Aghara monarch

Richard Elesho

The Kogi State Government, Wednesday broke its silence over the kidnap of the Traditional Ruler of Aghara Bunu in Kabba/ Bunu Local Government Area, Chief David Obadofin, saying the incident is “horrendous , criminal and reprehensible”, saying “significant progress” has been made in “apprehending suspected masterminds of the heinous act”.

In a statement in Lokoja on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo said the State Government is working with security agencies to ensure those behind the attack and kidnap “face the full wrath of the law”.

The statement partly reads: “The attack on the hitherto very peaceful community of Aghara Bunu in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area by coward anti-socials which led to the reported killing of a woman and the kidnapping of the traditional ruler of the community as well as a young lady is condemnable and the State Government will stop at nothing to ensure we get to the roots of the attack and also ensure the masterminds are brought to book.

“In as much as we wouldn’t want to give out much information about ongoing investigations, we wish to state that progress has been made significantly and suspects apprehended are giving useful information to law enforcement agents.

“Reports of investigations will be made public and perpetrators will be brought to book. Kogi State Government will continue to strengthen its anti-crime architecture to prevent breach of the peace and to also respond rapidly to any breach of the peace. It is the responsibility of Government to protect her citizens and we remain unbending in our unwavering commitment to secure the lives and property of our people.

“We commiserate with the families of the deceased and call on locals to cooperate with security agencies in order to unravel the mystery behind the attack.

“Once again, our local security outfits rose to the occasion by swifting into action to ensure one of the kidnapped victims was released . We thank them and also the conventional security agencies such as the DSS, Police, NSCDC and others for rising to the occasion”.