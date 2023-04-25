Sanwo-Olu Mourns Renowned Columnist, Peter “Pan” Enahoro

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passage of renowned columnist and former Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Times, Peter Enahoro, describing his death as a colossal loss to journalism and the media industry in Nigeria.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said the death of the ace columnist, popularly known as “Peter Pan” because of his column in New African Magazine, is painful and heartbreaking.

Peter Enahoro, a well-celebrated journalist, author, businessman and publisher, died on Tuesday in London at the age of 88 years.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the rich experience and knowledge of the late Enahoro, described as “perhaps Africa’s best-known international journalist” will be sorely missed.

He said: “The death of our iconic journalist, Peter Enahoro, is a great loss to the media industry and Nigeria, as well as his family and friends. ‘Peter Pan’ will be greatly missed. He made lots of positive impacts during his lifetime, contributing meaningfully to the growth and development of journalism in Nigeria.

“Peter Enahoro also made the mark as an international journalist. He worked as Contributing Editor of Radio Deutsche Welle in Cologne, Germany; Africa Editor of National Zeitung in Basel, Switzerland and Editorial Director of New African magazine in London.

“He was a role model to many journalists in Nigeria having nurtured media practitioners who have become leading voices in the journalism profession and leaders in different sectors.

“On behalf of the Lagos State Government, I sympathise with the Enahoro family in Uromi, Edo State over the death of the veteran and accomplished journalist. I also commiserate with the deceased friends, colleagues, and journalists in Nigeria. I pray that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”