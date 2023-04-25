Real reason Empress Njamah’s ex-boyfriend  was arrested

Geroge Wade, the ex-boyfriend of Empress Njamah

 By Nehru Odeh

The Liberian police has revealed that George Wade, the ex-boyfriend of Nollywood actress Empress Njamah was arrested for victimising over 20 women.
The Liberian police revealed this in a live broadcast shared on the agency’s Facebook page on Monday following his arrest.
According to the agency, about 20 Liberian women came forward with complaints against the suspect.
The police chief said, “The notorious scammer has been arrested severally, investigated and charged to court, but he comes out and repeats the offence he was charged with.
“Regards to our current arrest, there have been several complaints filed against the suspect of which the suspect has victimised over 20 females.
“The 39-year-old abscond with his victim’s bags, gold, phones and other expensive materials. He was arrested at the Miami beach while trying to victimise other females.
“There was prior information that the suspect carried out the same act in Nigeria with a female actress who felt a victim of his scamming operation.
“He is currently investigated at the central headquarters.”
Recall that Wade was arrested by the Liberian Police on Sunday 23 April  and is currently being detained at the Liberian National Police Headquarters.
A video currently making the rounds shows him in handcuffs being escorted by the police to where he is being detained. It also shows him smiling gleefully.
Wade, according to news reports is notorious for blackmailing  and duping women. He enjoys blackmailing and leaking pictures of top officials in their underwear.
One of his recent victims was Njamah  the Nigerian actress whom he  abused and blackmailed to pay him $450,000.
Wade set up a WhatsApp account  Within a few days of hacking her phones and posted  her nude  videos. The videos not only went viral but also stirred a backlash on social media as many lambasted him for leaking those them.
However, Njamah had stirred up a major thurstorm online after she opened up on what was going on in her life and her social media pages.
The actress, via  a video on her business page, narrated her heartbreaking experience in the hands of her ex-boyfriend who was living in her house in Abuja
She alleged that she suffered series of domestic violence and abuse at the hands of the man in the past few months.
The actress, who had posted a video on her verified Instagram page that she got engaged, claimed she made the post under duress as she was being blackmailed by the man who got into her life when she was vulnerable.
Empress shared pictures of her blackmailer, and also called on the Nigerian police to help in tracking her blackmailer who she claimed has access to her private videos and also made away with her valuables worth millions of naira.
Captioning the video, she wrote…
“I would like to bring to the notice of the general public that my account @empressnjamah has been hacked and is susceptible to scam, please refrain from contacting or dealing with this IG account as i have no access to it at this moment.
“The previous posts about being engaged is FALSE! Kindly disregard, the post was made by the unscrupulous element from Liberia whose aim is to taint my image 😔 🥹
“In the guise of being My fiancé
“That video was made under Duress
“The scammer gained access to the IG account as well as my phone, contacts, Email, Bank account and has my car, international passport and other valuables.
“I’m being blackmailed, to pay $450,000 🤦🏼‍♀️
“Claiming he loaned me the money…
“Please beware of such dubious individuals who present themselves as genuine with good intent but underneath are “The Devil” whose aim is solely to ruin, dupe and inflict harm on anyone they come in contact with.
“He also referenced that he is involved with a couple of celebrities, either for business dealings or personal relationships. However, I have made some investigations to confirm this claim as well as background checks on the information he provided prior dealings, and all were false. Please be conscious about who you deal with, either for business purposes or for relationships. Some People are out to dupe you. Sadly, I am a victim.
“I have contacted the Appropriate security Agencies to assist in tracking and identifying this person as well as provided information where necessary to assist in apprehending him because my life is at risk.
“Please be safe out there. NB: Please reach me via my business page @realhouseofempress (This is the only avenue to reach me) and I’M NOT ENGAGED, fortunately I’m still alive after series of beatings & torture,” Empress Njamah captioned the video she posted detailing what really happened.”

