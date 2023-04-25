Real reason Empress Njamah’s ex-boyfriend  was arrested

Wade set up a WhatsApp account Within a few days of hacking her phones and posted her nude videos. The videos not only went viral but also stirred a backlash on social media as many lambasted him for leaking those them.

However, Njamah had stirred up a major thurstorm online after she opened up on what was going on in her life and her social media pages.

The actress, via a video on her business page, narrated her heartbreaking experience in the hands of her ex-boyfriend who was living in her house in Abuja

She alleged that she suffered series of domestic violence and abuse at the hands of the man in the past few months.

The actress, who had posted a video on her verified Instagram page that she got engaged, claimed she made the post under duress as she was being blackmailed by the man who got into her life when she was vulnerable.

Empress shared pictures of her blackmailer, and also called on the Nigerian police to help in tracking her blackmailer who she claimed has access to her private videos and also made away with her valuables worth millions of naira.

Captioning the video, she wrote…

“I would like to bring to the notice of the general public that my account @empressnjamah has been hacked and is susceptible to scam, please refrain from contacting or dealing with this IG account as i have no access to it at this moment.

“The previous posts about being engaged is FALSE! Kindly disregard, the post was made by the unscrupulous element from Liberia whose aim is to taint my image 😔 🥹

“In the guise of being My fiancé

“That video was made under Duress

“The scammer gained access to the IG account as well as my phone, contacts, Email, Bank account and has my car, international passport and other valuables.

“I’m being blackmailed, to pay $450,000 🤦🏼‍♀️

“Claiming he loaned me the money…

“Please beware of such dubious individuals who present themselves as genuine with good intent but underneath are “The Devil” whose aim is solely to ruin, dupe and inflict harm on anyone they come in contact with.

“He also referenced that he is involved with a couple of celebrities, either for business dealings or personal relationships. However, I have made some investigations to confirm this claim as well as background checks on the information he provided prior dealings, and all were false. Please be conscious about who you deal with, either for business purposes or for relationships. Some People are out to dupe you. Sadly, I am a victim.

“I have contacted the Appropriate security Agencies to assist in tracking and identifying this person as well as provided information where necessary to assist in apprehending him because my life is at risk.

“Please be safe out there. NB: Please reach me via my business page @realhouseofempress (This is the only avenue to reach me) and I’M NOT ENGAGED, fortunately I’m still alive after series of beatings & torture,” Empress Njamah captioned the video she posted detailing what really happened.”