President-elect Tinubu mourns exit of doyen of journalism, Peter Enahoro, at 88

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said the death of Mr. Peter Enahoro, a doyen of Nigerian journalism, marks the end of a very accomplished and extraordinary life of devotion to media excellence and national development.

Asiwaju Tinubu recalled the virtuous role the late Enahoro played in Nigeria’s march to nationhood through the instrumentality of the media as a journalist of note of his era.

In a statement on Tuesday by the Office of the President-elect, signed by Tunde Rahman, Tinubu described Mr. Enahoro, former Editor-in-Chief/Managing Director of Daily Times, famous for his pen name, Peter Pan, as a patriot who devoted his entire working life and journalism career to the quest for a better Nigeria where every citizen can find joy and fulfilment.

Peter ‘Pan’ Enahoro was the younger brother of the late nationalist and elder statesman, Chief Anthony Enahoro.

“The news of the death of Mr. Peter Enahoro at 88 brought sadness because our society is always better and enriched by the wisdom of our venerable senior citizens like veteran journalists in the class of Peter Pan who shaped and changed the course of history with the power of their pen.

“An author, businessman and publisher, Mr. Enahoro will be remembered and forever cherished for his unwavering belief in the greatness of Nigeria and for using the instrumentality of media practice to promote good governance, rule of law and social justice in our country.

“His seminal book, ‘How To Be A Nigerian,’ published in 1966 will be a reference material on good citizenship. Mr. Enahoro accomplished so much within the media profession and nation-building, becoming Editor of the highly influential Sunday Times at the age of 23 in 1958, and Editor of the Daily paper in 1962 before assuming the position of Editor-in-Chief in 1966.

“He returned home from his sojourn abroad in the 90’s to also man the position of Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of the same Daily Times.

“I extend my heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the immediate family, associates and lovers of this famous and committed Nigerian nationalist, even as I urge us all to follow his examples.

“Peter Pan did extraordinarily well for the journalism profession and for Nigeria. I wish him eternal rest.”