Falana Demands Release of 3 Lawyers Arrested in Port Harcourt Today

Mr Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) has demanded the unconditional release of three lawyers arrested and detained by the Police today in Port Harcourt.

“Since there is no legal justification for the arrest and detention of the lawyers, we are compelled to call on the Inspector-General of Police to order their immediate release. The Rivers State Commissioner of Police should publicly apologise to the lawyers,” Falana said.

The Lawyers are;

Jerry Aondo, Esq (Abuja) Dr. Sobere Nelson Odum Eyiba, Esq

They are currently at NPF Intelligence and Surveillance Unit, Ogunabali (by Mkt Square).

They are being transferred to State CID, Town.

Seized items include laptops and exhibits required for their petition defence, such as agent’s copy of form EC8 m, CTC of INEC documents.

Below is a statement by the Senior Lawyer:

Femi Falana: DEMAND FOR UNCONDITIONAL RELEASE OF 3 LAWYERS ARRESTED IN PORT HARCOURT TODAY

I have just confirmed that the police will drag the detained lawyers to a Magistrate Court on Monday, January 3, and charge them with the forgery of electoral materials. The primary purpose of the latest display of naked power

Is to frustrate the opposition from filing an election petition against the rigging and violence that marred the March 18 governorship election in Rivers State.

Since there is no legal justification for the arrest and detention of the lawyers, we are compelled to call on the Inspector-General of Police to order their immediate release. The Rivers State Commissioner of Police should publicly apologise to the lawyers.

Those who claim to have won the governorship election in Rivers State must be prepared to defend their mandate without any intimidation or harassment of lawyers and witnesses.

Femi Falana SAN