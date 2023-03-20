Kogi Governorship: Group drum support for power shift

Richard Elesho

A social political advocacy group, Kogi Youth Ambassadors, has added it’s voice to the demand for power shift, calling on stakeholders to concede the Governorship position to the Western Senatorial District of the state.

The group which made its position known at a Press Briefing in Lokoja on Monday, said the request is based on equity, peace and justice.

Prince Abdusalam Abdulraheem, National Coordinator specifically appealed to Governor Yahaya Bello and other political leaders in the state to support the quest of Kogiwest to produce the next Governor.

“Kogi is mini Nigeria. The State has three major blocks and ethnic groups. Igala in Kogi east, has governed for about 16 years. Ebira in Kogi central is completing eight years in Lugard House. While Kogi west has never tasted the position.

“This is why we in Kogi Youth Ambassadors are pleading with our leaders to strengthen our unity by supporting Kogi west as we approach the Governorship poll. Every part of our dear state must be given a sense of belonging without fear or marginalisation.”

The coordinator who said 20,000-men strong group does not have any candidate in mind, opined that the state can only grow in an atmosphere of love, fairness and equality before the law. He appealed to all political parties in the State to imbibe the call for power rotation, pointing out that it would engender peace, unity, progress and justice.

The Youth group said it has put in place strategies geared towards sensitization and mass education which will allow for the realization of Kogi West producing the next Governor.