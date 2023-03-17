Ini Edo talks about her baby: “I love you more than life itself”

By Nehru Odeh

Nollywood actress In Edo has taken to social media to celebrate her daughter as she turned two on Wednesday 15 March and dedicate her to God. She also shared a beautiful picture of the baby and her, both in red dresses, for the first time.

The curvaceous actress, who welcomed her daughter, Light, through surrogacy in 2021, penned an emotional message to her on Thursday, as she revealed how God blessed her with the greatest gift and her biggest heart desire.

She also said the precious adorable daughter changed her life and gave her so much comfort and joy.

“1never knew how much my life would change and how much comfort and Joy a human could bring… My smart and loving Princess,

“I love you more than life itself.. You are a Light to us and to your generation,” she averred.

The actress then dedicated the child to God as she showered prayers on her.

“As you turn 2, I re dedicate you to the God that Gave you to me. The One who never sleeps nor slumber… HE is doing an excellent Job at taking care of us… Grow in wisdom and abundance of Grace my little Angel. Mummy loves you too much…..” she said.