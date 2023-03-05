Real reason Interpol arrested Gistlover blogger

By Nehru Odeh

Emeh Nnamdi, the 26-year old National Youth Service Corps member who allegedly runs the popular Gistlover blog was on Friday 3 March 2023 arrested by Interpol operatives in Benin Republic.

Recall that Nnamdi had earlier been declared wanted by the Nigeria Police Force on 20 February, 2023 for impersonating an Assistant Superintendent of Police and defamation of character.

Nnamdi, the son of Professor JK Emeh, was arrested in connection with allegations that top police officers in the Anambra State Police Command are involved in kidnapping and killing of suspects after extorting them. He also accused them of trafficking in human organs.

The corp member made the allegations via his Gistlover Instagram handle.

An AIT report described NNamdi as an IT expert who started impersonating personnel of the Nigeria Police Force while serving as a tracker in the Anambra Police Command.

He is currently in police custody in Abuja.