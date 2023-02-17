Sanwo-Olu: No need for violence in Lagos

Sanwo-Olu: No need for violence in Lagos

Friday, February 17, 2023 5:26 pm


Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Government has noted with deep concern the protests in some parts of the state this morning.

As contained in a statement signed by Mr Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, the protesters are said to be angry over the Naira redesign and its consequent scarcity that has caused so much hardship and confusion among our people.
 
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, according to Omotoso, believes there is no need for violence as the Supreme Court is looking into this controversial matter and will make its position known on February 22. 
 
He added: “Lagos State has since joined the legal dispute- all in the interest of our people – in the belief that the highest court in the land has the capacity to adjudicate on the matter. 
 
The fuel situation is easing following some steps taken by the government. 
 
The government praises Lagosians for showing understanding, despite the pains that the Federal Government’s measures have brought. Residents should continue to be law-abiding by shunning any form of incitement by mischief makers. 
 
 Mr. Governor is working with his colleagues to ensure that this hardship does not go on.”
 
 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    President Muhammadu Buhari 2 hours ago

    Interim Government? Nonsense! Perish the Thought – Presidency Assures Nigerians
    President Buhari unveils new redesigned naira notes 3 hours ago

    Cashless Policy: KNSG State Decries CBN’s Discriminatory Attitude
    6 hours ago

    O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation Holds Valentine’s Party for Elders in Rivers
    Tinubu plans gold refinery for Zamfara 7 hours ago

    It’s fake news: Tinubu never asked Governors to disregard Buhari’s order
    12 hours ago

    Why Sanwo-Olu Deployed Aircraft Over Lagos
    14 hours ago

    Naira swap: Don’t fall for the antics of Nigeria’s enemies- Nasir El-Rufai
    15 hours ago

    Factors that consolidate Nigeria as the global capital of poverty- Falana
    22 hours ago

    Hustle Culture: The Deadliest Virus