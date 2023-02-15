Fani-Kayode to start making routine returns to DSS office from today

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 12:59 am


Femi Fani-Kayode

The Department of State Services (DSS) confirmed to the public that it invited Chief Femi Fani-Kayode to its National Headquarters, Abuja, on 13th February, 2023. The invitation was in respect of an investigation of some of his allegations and insinuations relating to issues relevant to National Security.

According to a statement by Dr Peter Afunanya, its Public Relations Officer, Fani-Kayode faced a Panel which interviewed him on the subject matter. Afterwards, the Service granted him administrative bail and directed that he makes routine returns to the Office with effect from Wednesday, 15th February, 2023 till otherwise. The investigation, however, continues.

Meanwhile, DSS advised political parties and their media managers “to apply restraint in their utterances and public communication engagements prior to and after the general elections. This is to avoid heating up the polity and evoking tendencies that could lead to violent reactions as well as undermine peace and order.”

