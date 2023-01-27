Wike receives Obasanjo for lecture on democracy in Port Harcourt

Friday, January 27, 2023 9:53 am


Dr. Fayemi,Wike and former President Olusegun Obasanjo

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike received former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi at his country home in Rumuepirikom, Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo gave the keynote address at the 2023 Port Harcourt International Conference at the Dr Obi Wali International Conference Center in Port Harcourt.

Former Governor of Ekiti State,Dr Kayode Fayemi and Governor Nyesom Wike

The conference is with the theme “Deepening Democratic Culture and Institutions for Sustainable Development and Security in Nigeria”.
Obasanjo’s address is titled: “Respecting the Principles of Democracy”.
The conference also witnessed the unveiling of a Book written in honour of Governor Wike.

