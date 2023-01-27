Sanusi was also accused of terrorism financing by DSS, says Falana

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Femi Falana disclosed that the State Security Service had accused a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Sanusi Lamido Sanusi of terrorism financing without any proof. Mr Falana made the allegation at a 2-day Port Harcourt International Conference yesterday.

While contributing to the debate on “The Judiciary in the deepening of democracy in Nigeria”, Mr Falana recalled that when Mr Sanusi challenged the seizure of his international passport in the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos in March 2014 the State Security Service stated in a counter affidavit that the then Governor of the CBN was involved in terrorism financing.

Mr Falana said that “since the grave allegation was not backed by any scintilla of evidence, the presiding judge, Mohammed Buba condemned the seizure of the Passport, described the allegation of terrorism financing as an afterthought, ordered the release of Sanusi’s Passport and awarded him reparation of N50 million.”

Mr Falana said that since the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice did not call the SSS to order at the material time, Mr Emefiele, the current governor of the CBN is also being accused of terrorism financing without any regard for the implication of the monstrous allegation on the national economy. He said like in the case of Mr Sanusi the allegation against Mr Emefiele will soon collapse.

Mr Falana’s statement angered Mr Mohammed Adoke SAN who was a co-panellist at the session. He protested at the high table but the chair of the session, Justice Mary Peter-Ofili, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court intervened and said that Mr Adoke would have a right of reply. But Mr Falana continued and challenged Mr Adoke and the entire audience to turn to their phones and google a story entitled “Sanusi accused of terrorism financing by DSS”.

Mr Falana commended the Federal High Court for the expeditious handling of the cases of the seizure of the passport of Sanusi and his banishment as well as the two cases relating to the personal liberty of Mr Godwin Emefiele which were recently decided in a matter of days. However, he criticised Nigerian Judges for not attending to the fundamental rights cases filed by indigent citizens with the same speed and courage.

However, when Justice Mary Peter-Ofili called on Mr Adoke SAN to exercise his right of reply, he declined and said that he did not want to join issues with Mr Falana over the matter. Apart from Falana and Adoke, Messrs Kanu Agabi SAN, OCJ Okocha SAN, Emmanuel Ukala SAN and Ebun Adegboruwa SAN participated in the session. All the senior counsel agreed on the vital role of the judiciary in consolidating democracy in Nigeria. They made a strong case for fiscal autonomy for the judiciary.