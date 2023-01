Resignation of Naja’atu, Atiku’s mole, pre-emptive of her sack – APC PCC

The Asiwaju/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council has said it received with amusement the hasty “resignation” of Hajiya Naja’atu Mohammed from her position as Director of Civil Society Organisations just before she was sacked for incompetence, quarrelsomeness and “after being uncovered to be a mole planted in our winning campaign in order to leak sensitive information to our desperate opponents.”

Although she deceived the public by claiming that she resigned, the Council said her sack letter with ignominy from the campaign and the party had just arrived at her desk.

According to a statement signed by Mahmud Jega, Adviser public Affairs, Tinubu Media Office, her desperate, fact-free, machination-filled and imaginary utterances since her sack from the campaign had proved beyond doubt that she was unfit to serve in the first place, until it was discovered that she was actually a mole.

Jega conitnued: “Not being a medical doctor but whose profession in the last three decades was as a political jobber and expert name dropper, she nevertheless issued a pseudo-medical report on our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, after a brief meeting in London.

Even the association of native doctors would sack her for quackery and for reaching a medical conclusion without any test.

Despite his position as the clear front runner in the 2023 presidential race, Asiwaju has been running the most punishing campaign schedule of any of the presidential candidates, and has already visited many parts of the country with an almost non-stop schedule of rallies, town hall meetings and meetings with professional, community, business and religious groups and associations.

Naja’atu claimed that when she asked Asiwaju what plans he had for the North, he answered that he had none.

This is strange and questions the integrity of the woman and her story.

Asíwájú has unfolded an Action plan for the whole country, in which problems bedeviling the North got very comprehensive attention. Asiwaju also attended the Arewa Summit last year, at which he unfolded and elaborated on these programs.

As conclusive proof of her unstable and unreliable character, Naja’atu said in her pre-emptive “resignation letter” that she was quitting party politics as the political parties have no ideological differences and her values and beliefs no longer align with party politics.

Within a day, pictures surfaced in the media showing her meeting with the PDP presidential candidate and declaring her support for him.

All Nigerians must be wondering what kind of “values and beliefs” she has apart from opportunism, selfishness and greed.

We were least surprised about her dramatic exit, coming after she went on TV to disparage our party and President Muhammadu Buhari. Only a mole could behave in such a manner.

We urge our supporters all over the country to ignore the antics of this political soldier of fortune and concentrate on the job of delivering the Tinubu/Shettima ticket at the polls in barely a month from now.”