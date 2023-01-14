Gov Bello visits Kogi NUJ Chairman over wife’s death

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has asked the Kogi State NUJ Chairman, Comr Adeiza Momohjimoh to take heart and be strong, urging him not to allow the death of his wife, Late Mallama Zainab Adeiza to weigh him down.

Gov. Yahaya Bello gave the charge when he paid a condolence visit to the Kogi State NUJ Chairman, Comr. Adeiza Momohjimoh over the death of his wife, Mallama Zainab Adeiza, described death as a price every mortal has to paid.

While pointing out that death is inevitable said it would always come but as mortals we dont know when it would come, urged him not to allow the death to weigh him and the family down.

The Governor said he was told of the illness of Late Mallama Zainab Adeiza, said he directed his personal physician to Intervene with the view to bearing all the expenses, but expressed sadness over her death.

While expressing regrets that having directed late Mallama Zainab who was billed to be the first patient to go through a surgery at the State Reference Hospital Okene, described her death as one too many, urged the family to take solace in the fact that Late Mallama Zainab Adeiza, lived a fulfilled life, but passed away at a time she would have been most needed.

In his remarks, the NUJ Chairman, Comr. Adeiza Momohjimoh said the visit of the Governor would helped him recover from the despondency the death of his wife has caused, described his late wife as not only a wife but a mother.

Prayers were offered by the Chief of Staff, Pharm Abdulkareem Jamiu Asuku, for the peaceful repose of the soul of the deceased, and for the family she left behind to bear the irreparable loss.