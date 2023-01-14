Divorce: What Patrick Doyle said about Ireti on their 15th wedding anniversary

By Nehru Odeh

Patrick Doyle, veteran actor, film producer and broadcaster, took to his Facebook page on Friday, May 3, 2019, where he penned an emotional message to his now estranged wife, Ireti whom she described as an angel and shared some information about their marriage as they marked their 15th wedding anniversary. The post was entitled: An Ode to a Great Lady

In that message, the veteran actor hinted at the fact that their marriage was going through turbulent times, while praising Ireti for her love and steadfastness, adding that she had been able to accept him despite all his flaws. According to Patrick, their differences had been resolved at the time and they were back in good terms.

Here are excerpts from the message:

“Shortly after the passing of Rosamond, God sent me an angel. Not only did this angel dry my tears, comfort my soul and lift my spirit at the lowest point in my life, but she showered my boys with the highest quality of care that I have ever seen a mother give her children. I have been young and now I am older, and I have never seen a woman more loving, caring and devoted than this lady. She not only ignored the taunting of “true friends ” who queried what she was doing with a “broke ass” like me. Frankly, if she was my sister, I would have asked her the same question. Have I always justified or honored her courageous decision to stick with me through thick and thin? The answer is a big resounding NO.

“If anything I have been most undeserving of the affection of this most uncommon woman. Have I taken her Love for granted? You bet I have, why? because like most men, I am prone to being a jerk. I can not count how many times she has had to pick up the slack when I have failed in my duties as a husband and father. She has with the greatest sense of responsibility been the rock of our family. Without a doubt she is the most generous woman I know, a dependable friend, a loyal ally and the most loving and sensual woman ever,” he wrote.

“Lately I had been less than worthy of her affection and was deservedly put in the proverbial “dog house”. As usual, she has with compassion taken me out of the “dog house” and reinstated all my rights and privileges as the Lord and Master of the home. I know that at the back of her mind, she’s mentally preparing for my next “cock-up”. I hereby pledge that there shall never be another “cock-up”. Her days of an undeserving and under performing partner are over. Her love and devotion over the years will never go unrewarded. My Angel has proven that a good woman can by her conduct ” convert an unbelieving husband”, that is not to say I am an unbelieving husband, maybe recalcitrant would better describe what I was. I am now a truly ” born again” husband. I now publicly proclaim that I am married to The Best Woman Alive. Now, I know that God truly loves me for sending me the ” Angel Of My Life” (apologies to Paul Play).

“Monday the 21st of December will make it 15 years since this most classy lady uttered the words ” I DO” to me in the presence of God and Man. The last 15 years have been anything but smooth, true the ride has been bumpy with My Angel bearing the brunt of the rough times, but by the Grace of God, those days are over In Jesus Name. Isaiah 42 verse 9 says ” Behold the former things are come to pass, and new things do I declare: before they spring forth I tell you of them”. Heaven has spoken and so shall it be.

“On behalf of my sons, my 2 beautiful daughters that My Angel gave me and indeed the entire Doyle, and Henshaw clan of County Wexford, Ireland and Liverpool, UK, as well as Warri and Calabar, Nigeria , we salute and honor this most illustrious daughter of Akure Land, this Moremi of our time, the one and only Anike Ade Oluwaninsola Iretiola Doyle on the occasion of her 15th wedding anniversary. Your Divine Labour Of Love Will Be Rewarded, Good Measure, Pressed Down and Running Over, In Jesus Name.”