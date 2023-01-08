NDLEA seizes 3,975kgs skunk, 58,200 Tramadol pills, arrests 11 suspects

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA has intercepted 3,975kg of skunk and 58,200 tramadol pills in four states and arrested 11 suspects in connection with the seizure.

Its spokesman, Mr Femi Babafemi stated on Sunday in Abuja that the arrest of 11 suspects in interdiction operations led to the seizure of almost four tons of skunk in Kaduna, Kano and Lagos states.

He added that 3, 672kg of Indian hemp were recovered from two locations in Kaduna State and five suspects were arrested.

“On Jan. 3 Edward Emmanuel (28) and Miracle Madu, were arrested at a warehouse at Rido village in Kaduna State with 298 bags of Indian hemp weighing 3,576kg.

“Investigations showed that the consignment was moved from a state in the southern part of the country to Kaduna in a petroleum products truck.

“Two other suspects, Sunday Bassey (29) and Jessica Daniel (14), were nabbed with 96kgs of Indian hemp at Gonin Gora area of the state.

“One Sanusi Isah (30) was arrested on Jan. 7 at Giwa area with more than 12,000 tablets of Tramadol 225mg and Diazepam,’’ Babafemi stated.

He added that NDLEA operatives intercepted one Kabiru Abdulhamid (40) with 119 blocks of Indian hemp weighing 73kgs at Semugu area in Kano on Jan. 7.

He stated also that 28,400 tablets of tramadol and 230kgs of Indian hemp were seized in raids in FESTAC town and on the Lagos Island.

“Some of the suspects arrested in the Lagos raids are Rukayyat Eshinlokun; Pelumi Alejo and Banna Maina who specialises in the distribution of illicit drugs disguising as a dispatch rider.

“One Amechi Moses was arrested in a follow-up operation on Jan. 6 following the interception of 29,800 tablets of Tramadol 225mg in a commercial bus on Owerri-Onitsha Road heading to Aba in Abia,’’ he stated.

“He was arrested in Imo,’’ he stated.

Babafemi quoted NDLEA chairman, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa as charging officers and men and to intensify the heat on drug cartels. (NAN)