Aregbesola didn’t attack Tinubu, some elements don’t want them reconciled

Certain individuals within and outside the All Progressives Congress (APC) are, according to Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, frustrating the reconciliatory efforts between him and the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

This is contained in a letter written and signed by the Media Adviser to the Minister of Interior (Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola), Sola Fasure.

Things went sour between Tinubu and Aregbesola during the last gubernatorial election in Osun State which threw up Ademola Adeleke. Some people are ready to swear by anything they hold holy that Aregbesola worked against APC, because of the frosty relationship between him and former governor, Gboyega Oyetola.

Since a house divided against itself cannot stand, there have been moves to make peace between Tinubu and his former Works Commissioner in Lagos and later Osun Governor.

Fasure stated in the letter: “The attention of The Media Office of the Minister of Interior has been drawn to social media news, ascribing false statements to Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, as it concerns an attack on the person of the presidential candidate of our Party, the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This is FAKE news and simply not True.

“A pattern has clearly emerged of a sinister and coordinated effort to frustrate the reconciliatory moves being championed by notable stakeholders within and beyond our party to rally all necessary factors for the success of our party at the February 2023 presidential election.

“Just last week, jittery politicians, who are authors of this malicious manuscript, paid a handful of rent-a-crowd comedians to react to a non-existent ‘attack’ and regurgitate the storyline again, to frustrate a series of reconciliation steps for their selfish interest.

“We urge well-meaning Nigerians to be wary of the evil machinations of this cult of fifth columnists, whose sole business is to cause disaffection, manufacture distractions and sow discord within the APC and the progressive fold.

“For the umpteenth time, the general public is advised to note that Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola is focused on delivering key reforms in the Ministry of Interior and its agencies as championed by President Muhammadu Buhari, and also ensure that the APC emerges victorious at the 2023 general election.”