G5 Governors Land in Oyo State for Makinde’s Governorship Campaign

The historic Mapo Hall, Ibadan, today, became a beehive of political activities raised to a top notch. Reason, all legs proceeded there for the flag-off of Governor Seyi Makinde’s re-election campaign. To lend more drama to the occasion were aggrieved five governors of the People’s Democratic Party, also known as G5 who arrived at the venue at 1 pm.

The G5 members were led to Mapo by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. On his entourage are Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu; Benue State, Samuel Ortom and Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Also present were party faithful from 33 local governments of the state: Akinyele, Afijio, Egbeda, Ibadan North, Ibadan North-East, Ibadan North-West, Ibadan South-West, Ibadan South-East, Ibarapa Central, Ibarapa East, Ido, Irepo, Iseyin, Kajola, Lagelu, Ogbomosho North, Ogbomosho South, Oyo West, Atiba, Atigbo, Saki West, Saki East, Itesiwaju, Iwajowa, Ibarapa North, Olorunsogo, Oluyole, Ogo Oluwa, Surulere, Orelope, Ori Ire, Oyo East, Ona Ara.