2023 presidency: Tinubu to meet PDP G-5 Govs in Europe

To finalise their agreement with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the five aggrieved governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), known as G-5 or the Integrity Group, are set to meet in London with the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governors, Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), have been at loggerheads with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the 2023 general election.

Wike, leader of the group, recently said he would reveal his preferred presidential candidate in January 2023 and that he would campaign for him across the country.

For them to work with Atiku, they gave a caveat which they still stick to. That is the resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, as a condition for them to campaign for the former Vice President. They believe that it is politically unjust for the national chairman and presidential candidate to come from the north.

Reports emerged recently that Wike alongside his allies departed Nigeria for London, the United Kingdom to meet with their preferred presidential candidate for the 2023 presidency.

However, a reliable source close to Tinubu, according to The Star report, said the APC presidential flag-bearer would meet with the aggrieved PDP governors in one of the European countries this week.

The source, who refused to give the exact date of the meeting, said the governors would make their preferred presidential candidate known to Nigerians after the meeting.

“The support by G5 for Tinubu is going to be a game changer, akin to the declaration of the G6 for the APC in 2014.

“We are meeting with the group this week in Europe to firm up the arrangement. They are first-class nationalists who believe in the Nigeria project and we shall work together for the good of the nation,” Daily Trust quoted the source as saying.