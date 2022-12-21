Gov Oyebanji celebrates 55th birthday with PWDs

… Donates food items, N3m to three Special Schools

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, on Wednesday splashed gifts including food items and cash of one million naira each to three Special Schools for physically challenged children in Ekiti State to commemorate his 55th birthday, saying he felt fulfilled sharing the joy of the day with the less privileged than having a party.

The three schools which benefitted from Governor Oyebanji’s largesse are: Government Special School for the Deaf, Ikoro Ekiti; Government Special School for the Physically Challenged and Mentally Retarded, Ido Ekiti and the Government Special School for the Blind, Ikere Ekiti.

The Wife of the Governor, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji, visited the three schools with a handful of officials to personally make the presentation of food stuffs and cash to the school principals on behalf of the Governor. She said the Governor did not want to wine and dine with his friends and top government functionaries in the Government House while the less privileged in the society suffer lack and hunger.

“So, the Governor said the food items and money that would have been spent on the birthday party be sent to these children so that they can have a merry Christmas celebration and to let them know they are also important to his administration. The Governor has also instructed his friends to make financial and material donations to these schools so that some of their needs can be met.”, The First Lady said, even as she urged the management of the schools to make sure all the monetary and material gifts they received are judiciously spent for the children.

The First lady’s team was received with songs of appreciation by the visibly joyful people with disabilities at the three schools.

Dr Olayemi thanked God on behalf of her husband for attaining 55 years of age and urged the teachers and students to always remember the Governor and his administration in their prayers, assuring them of his commitment to the overall development of the state and wellbeing of the residents.

The Governor’s wife stressed urged the management to take proper records of the donations for the purpose of accountability and to enable the Governor acknowledge and appreciate the donors.

“Our Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has asked us to come to you, today is his 55th birthday and he has requested us to come and celebrate with you, we don’t want to stay in our corner and enjoy all these, as a matter of fact, he said we should not even eat, we should bring everything to you. That is why we have brought all these foodstuff and some amount to mark this birthday with you.

Governor Oyebanji had last weekend directed that all plans to mark his 55th birthday be halted and urged his friends and well wishers to make donations to the special schools located in the three senatorial districts of the state instead.

In their separate remarks, Principals of Government Special School for the Deaf, Ikoro Ekiti, Mr Rasak Salami; Government Special School for the Physically Challenged and Mentally Retarded, Ido Ekiti, Mrs Olayide Adu and the Government Special School for the Blind, Ikere Ekiti, Mrs Feliciia Amogbonjaye expressed their appreciation to the Governor for remembering people with disabilities. They said the gesture as well as the presence of the First Lady in the schools was unprecedented.

The high point of the emotion-laden visit was a moving speech by a female blind of the school for the bling, Ikere, while giving the vote of thanks on behalf of other students.