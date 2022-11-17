How I have survived diabetes for 40 years – Obasanjo

Thursday, November 17, 2022 10:17 am


Olusegun Obasanjo

 
By Nehru Odeh
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said he has survived diabetes for 40 years, adding that though the disease is not curable it can be managed.
He made this disclosure on Sunday 13 November while addressing a gathering during a novelty match between the All-Stars football club of Abeokuta and the ex-Super Eagles.
The Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation organised the match as part of activities marking this year’s World Diabetes Day.
“I was diagnosed with diabetes 40 years ago, and I am still fit and active. But there were people who were diagnosed, and within five years, they died. The difference is education, lack of education, or carelessness, not managing the disease.
“So, the theme for me is ‘Education for Management.’ You can live up to any age, and in any case, none of us is 100 percent well. We are all carrying one illness or another.
“Knowing what you should do and what you should not do; knowing what you should eat and what you should not eat, and doing everything in moderation matter.
“As a diabetic person, you must not take sugar. Any carbohydrate, you take it moderately, once you know that and you go by it, you are fine.”
According to Obasanjo, a patient can live up to 100 years if he or she adheres strictly to the “dos and don’ts” of diabetes.
“The problem of diabetes is a problem of knowledge and education: knowledge to know that it is not a curable disease, but a manageable disease,” he maintained.
The novelty match ended two goals to one in favour of the All-Stars Football club of Abeokuta.

