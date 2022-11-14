Buhari, IGP, Peter Obi, Bayero expected to commission Rivers projects

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

President Muhammadu Buhari, Peter Obi, HRM Ado Bayero ,Emir of Kano, the former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole are expected in Port Harcourt on the invitation of Governor Nyesom Wike to commission some signature projects from today November 14 to December 2.

HRM Ado Bayero ,Emir of Kano,is expected in Port Harcourt today,November 14 to Commission the ultra-modern Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diseases Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Port Harcourt.

According to programme of activities,on Tuesday 15th November, Adams Oshomole, former Governor of Edo State and Former National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, will Commission the Rumuepirikom-Ada George Flyover.

Also,on Thursday 17th November, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, Former Governor of Anambra State and Labour Party Presidential Candidate will Commission the Nkpolu-Oroworukwo (Ikoku Flyover).

On Friday 18th November: H.E Muhammadu Buhari (President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria) will Commission the new campus of the Nigeria Law School, otherwise known as the “Dr. Nabo Graham Douglas Campus of Nigeria Law School, Port-hacourt.

The Governor, who was recently given a Distinguished Award in Infrastructure by President Buhari, is scheduled to inaugurate over 16 finished projects from November 14 to December 2nd, including world-class, multi-billion naira health and educational initiatives.

The newly finished Justice Mary Odili Judicial Institute and Federal Judicial Commission Liaison Office are slated to be inaugurated by the Chief Justice of the Federation, while the Police Intelligence Centre,Port Harcourt will be opened by the Inspector-General of Police.

At the time, filing this report the stage was set for the commissioning of the ultra-modern Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diseases Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Port Harcourt