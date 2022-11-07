Prudential Africa Leads Industry With Highest Number Of Million Dollar Round Table Qualifiers  

Prudential Africa has announced that 222of its sales representatives across seven of its markets in Africa have qualified for the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) in the first half of 2022. This is in comparison to 39 qualifiers from the same period last year, up469 per cent. This makes Prudential the company with the highest number of MDRT members in Africa, with the largest number of qualifiers coming from Nigeria.

Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) is the global Premier Association of Financial Professionals. MDRT members lead the global financial services profession in professional knowledge, ethical conduct, and client service. Members are recognized as setting the international standard of excellence in the financial services field, meeting unique client needs in the evolving landscape of modern personal finance while adhering to a strict code of ethics.

These results reflect the strong performance of Prudential in Africa, with annual Premium Equivalent (APE) sales growing by 17 per cent year-on-year as announced by the Group in its 2022 half-year financial results. Six of its eight markets recorded double-digit growth in APE sales.

Nick Holder, Chief Operating Officer, of Prudential Africa, said: “Prudential Africa continues to focus on investing in its distribution channels to support the health and protection needs of its customers. We continue to equip our agency force and financial service consultants with digital capabilities to connect and engage with customers as well as provide personalised advice. Our multi-channel and integrated distribution strategy can adapt to evolving customer needs and local market conditions, and positions us well to capture growth opportunities”.

Prudential Zenith Life Insurance Ltd (PZL) is a subsidiary of Prudential Plc., established in 2017 when Prudential Plc acquired a 51% holding in Zenith Life Insurance. PZL is one of the most capitalized companies in the Nigerian insurance industry with a wide range of individual products including savings & investments-linked products, endowment, and protection products designed to meet the needs of individuals and their families. For corporate clients, the company’s product offerings include Group Life, Key-Man Assurance, Credit Life, School Fees Protection, and Mortgage Protection, ensuring that the welfare of clients’ staff and families are met.

Prudential Plc provides life and health insurance, and asset management in Africa and Asia, helping people get the most out of life by making healthcare affordable and accessible and by promoting financial inclusion. Prudential protects people’s wealth, helps them grow their assets, and empowers them to save for their goals. It has more than 19 million life customers and is listed on stock exchanges in London (PRU), Hong Kong (2378), Singapore (K6S), and New York (PUK).

Prudential Plc has insurance operations in eight countries in Africa: Nigeria, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Togo Uganda, and Zambia. With over 1 million customers, Prudential Africa works with over 11,000 agents and six exclusive bank partnerships, with access to over 600 branches to bring value-added insurance solutions to its customers.