Prof. Ogunsola emerges Unilag’s first female vice chancellor

The Governing Council of the University of Lagos, has appointed Prof. Folasade Ogunsola as the 13th Vice Chancellor of the institution.

This is contained in a statement by Mrs Adejoke Alaga, Principal Assistant Registrar, Communication Unit of the university and issued to newsmen on Friday night in Lagos.

She said that the appointment is for a five-year tenure with effect from Saturday, Nov. 12, to Thursday, Nov. 11, 2027.

Ogunsola will succeed Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, whose five years tenure comes to an end on Friday Nov. 11. He was appointed vice chancellor in 2017.

According to Alaga, the appointment was made at the end of the special council meeting held in the university.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ogunsola is a professor of Medical Microbiology and a Consultant Clinical Microbiologist and Infection Control for the Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

She was among the seven shortlisted candidates that vied for the position.

Others that were shortlisted include Prof. Timothy Nubi, Prof. Abayomi Akinyeyi, Mathew Ilori and Adeyinka Adekunle among others.

Born in 1958, Mrs Ogunsola holds a PhD in Medical Microbiology, an MSc in Medical Microbiology with Distinction, and a Diploma in Biomedical Techniques, from the University of Wales College of Medicine, Cardiff, among others.

She is a fellow of the Royal College of pathologists and the West African College of Physicians.

Ogunsola is also a fellow, National Postgraduate Medical College in Pathology, Nigerian Academy of Science band Foundation fellow of both the Nigerian Academy of Medicine and the Academy of Medicine Specialties.

She had served as the institution’s acting vice chancellor, as well as a former deputy Vice chancellor, (Development Services).

Ogunsola had also served as a pioneer and only female Provost of the institution’s College of Medicine.

She also served as member of the governing council for three terms.

This made her rank as the only one with such number of years in the governing council among all the other contestants.

She is said to have received various awards from both local and international bodies, has 142 publications in reputable academic journals and co-authored four books.

Ogunsola has supervised or co-supervised eight doctoral students and 61 masters degree students. (NAN)