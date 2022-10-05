Wema Bank Boosts Healthy Living, Workplace Collaboration with Wemalympics 2022

To ensure its employees enjoy a high dose of Healthy living, physical fitness, emotional balance, and workplace collaboration to stimulate high productivity levels and a better workplace culture, Wema Bank Plc has announced the 2022edition of Wemalympics.

Wemalympics is an inter-regional competition, which serves as a testimonial to the bank’s commitment to raising the bar of teamwork, collaboration, and work-life balance amongst its employees across regions.

A statement from Wema Bank, Nigeria’s leading innovative bank, said there is a high premium on collaborative work culture, healthy competition, and wholesome living for staff members.

“Since 2017, we have leveraged Wemalympics as a platform to underscore the importance of team spirit and foster collaboration among staff, within and beyond the workplace,” said Ademola Adebise, Managing Director / CEO of Wema Bank in a statement announcing this year’s event.

“Wemalympics aligns with our core values of ‘Think Play’ and ‘Think Partnership’, and beyond the games, the initiative now encourages bonding among staff families as kids will take part in this year’s event,” Mr Adebise added.

This year’s edition, tagged, ‘Test Your Audacity’ is a call to the bank’s staff to remain driven and bold as they compete in the games, and even more so, in all aspects of their lives. At Wemalympics 2022, employees from different regions will compete for medals in sports including football, athletic events, table tennis, scrabble, chess, arm wrestling, electronic games, among other sports.

“Our staff are our greatest asset, which is why their health and fitness matters to us,” said Tajudeen Bakare, Head of Operations at Wema Bank and Chairperson of the Wemalympics 2022 committee.

“We also believe that in treating employees right and giving them a platform like Wemalympics, we are putting them in the best shape mentally and physically to keep delivering premium customer experience to the public,” he explained.