Wema Bank Boosts Healthy Living, Workplace Collaboration with Wemalympics 2022

Wema Bank Boosts Healthy Living, Workplace Collaboration with Wemalympics 2022

Wednesday, October 5, 2022 2:04 pm


Chief Information Officer, Wema Bank, Mr Adeoluwa Akomolafe; Vincent Ezeora – Head, Marketing and Sales HealthConnect 247, Mr. Vincent Ezeora; Dr Folarin Olasogba – Chief Medical Officer, HealthConnect 247 , Dr. Folarin Olasogba; and Mr Olusegun Adeniyi – The Chief Digital Officer, Wema Bank, Mr. Olusegun Adeniyi, at the launch of the Health Connect 24/7 X ALAT partnership in Lagos

To ensure its employees enjoy a high dose of Healthy living, physical fitness, emotional balance, and workplace collaboration to stimulate high productivity levels and a better workplace culture, Wema Bank Plc has announced the 2022edition of Wemalympics.
Wemalympics is an inter-regional competition, which serves as a testimonial to the bank’s commitment to raising the bar of teamwork, collaboration, and work-life balance amongst its employees across regions.
A statement from Wema Bank, Nigeria’s leading innovative bank, said there is a high premium on collaborative work culture, healthy competition, and wholesome living for staff members.
“Since 2017, we have leveraged Wemalympics as a platform to underscore the importance of team spirit and foster collaboration among staff, within and beyond the workplace,” said Ademola Adebise, Managing Director / CEO of Wema Bank in a statement announcing this year’s event.
“Wemalympics aligns with our core values of ‘Think Play’ and ‘Think Partnership’, and beyond the games, the initiative now encourages bonding among staff families as kids will take part in this year’s event,” Mr Adebise added.
This year’s edition, tagged, ‘Test Your Audacity’ is a call to the bank’s staff to remain driven and bold as they compete in the games, and even more so, in all aspects of their lives. At Wemalympics 2022, employees from different regions will compete for medals in sports including football, athletic events, table tennis, scrabble, chess, arm wrestling, electronic games, among other sports.
“Our staff are our greatest asset, which is why their health and fitness matters to us,” said Tajudeen Bakare, Head of Operations at Wema Bank and Chairperson of the Wemalympics 2022 committee.
“We also believe that in treating employees right and giving them a platform like Wemalympics, we are putting them in the best shape mentally and physically to keep delivering premium customer experience to the public,” he explained.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Prof. Folasade-Ogunsola: Appointed Vice Chancellor of UNILAG 7 hours ago

    Prof. Ogunsola emerges Unilag’s first female vice chancellor
    Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers 8 hours ago

    Wike: Why I signed law cancelling recognition of Omehia as governor.
    15 hours ago

    Nigerian government to fund 2023 Budget Deficit with Privatisation Proceeds
    Buhari at the joint session of NASS present the budget of N20.5 trillion for the 2023 fiscal year. 16 hours ago

    Buhari presents N20.5trn 2023 budget proposal to National Assembly
    16 hours ago

    Nigeria’s Obijiofor Aginam Appointed to Global Committee of Experts
    the amount was from constrained resources was aimed at revitalisation and salary enhancements in the tertiary institutions. 16 hours ago

    ASUU crisis: N470bn allocated for salary enhancements in 2023 budget
    ASUU 17 hours ago

    A/Court to ASUU: Ask your members to go back to work immediately
    17 hours ago

    Rivers Lawmakers are shameless, should apologize to Rivers People – APC