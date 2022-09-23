Nigeria Dissociates Itself from Plan to Destabilise 2023 Liberian Election

Nigeria Dissociates Itself from Plan to Destabilise 2023 Liberian Election

Friday, September 23, 2022 3:45 pm


President Buhari with President Weah in Monrovia

The embassy of Nigeria in Monrovia has reacted to a viral video which carried what it called fake narratives on the security situation of Liberia, an attempt to blackmail President George Manneh Weah.

The video alleged that Weah’s administration is raising a dangerous militia to rig his re-elections into office during the 2023 National Elections in Liberia. The authors, according to the press statement by the Nigerian Embassy in Monrovia, the capital of Liberia, “authors of the video went further to claim that the terrorists (militia) will be recruited from Jamaica, Burkina Faso, Middle East and Nigeria.”

Ambassador Odudigbo

The Embassy informed the general public that the Nigerian government dissociates itself from every project aimed at destabilizing the 2023 National Elections in Liberia as claimed by the video clip and “condemns the linkage of Nigeria to the such devious scheme, found only in the imagination of the crafters of the fake and hate-filled video.”

Nigeria joins other well-meaning members of the diplomatic community in Liberia to “condemn the use of social media to hit up the political atmosphere of the country ahead of the 2023 elections and hereby appeal to all political parties and contestants to play by the codified rules of the Electoral Processes henceforth as enshrined in the Constitution of Liberia.”

The Embassy’s press statemennt

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Ladi Adebutu 10 hours ago

    Group slams Adebutu-Akinlade deal on Ogun resources, says PDP plans to loot
    12 hours ago

    APC Mocks Atiku: “Your Shot at Presidency Slipping Away”
    Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, in a state wide broadcast on Monday 13 hours ago

    JUST IN: Wike opens up on Ayu, Atiku, dares PDP to suspend him
    Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State: opens up on Uche Secondus, PDP NWC 13 hours ago

    Nobody can suspend me from PDP, I dare them – Wike
    17 hours ago

    Why Private Sector Participation is Crucial in Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan – Osinbajo
    VP Yemi Osinbajo 17 hours ago

    NEC Gets Briefings on Improving Govt Service Delivery at State Levels
    17 hours ago

    Aregbesola Receives Life Time Achievement Award From NAPTAN
    Olusegun Obasanjo 17 hours ago

    Want to live long, strong and agile ? Obasanjo recommends DREAMS