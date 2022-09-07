Our Doors are Open for Business, Sanwo-Olu Tells American Investors

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has described Africa as the next destination for global business, with Lagos being the convergence point.

He said the economic position of the State, the innovative youth population and the conducive environment provided by the government are what makes Lagos the destination of choice for many investors who have set up businesses in Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu spoke during a dinner organized by Del-York International in his honour at the Intercontinental Hotel in Washington DC, United States of America on Monday evening, with the theme: investment opportunities in Lagos, Africa’s largest economy.

The governor listed technology, infrastructure, renewable energy and entertainment as areas that remain fertile for serious investors to look at, saying that there is a guaranteed return on investments in these for those coming to invest in the State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while responding to the questions on security in Nigeria, said Lagos is the most secure State in the country, noting that it is one of the major reasons why investors are looking towards the State, promising the audience that his government will continue to make the State inhabitable for criminal minds.

In his opening remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Del-York International Mr. Linus Idahosa said there is no other place for investment at this time than Lagos State, given the many infrastructural projects embarked upon by the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration to create a good and conducive business environment for investors.

He said: “Without any equivocation, Lagos is the best and safest place for investment at this period. I’m saying this not because we have the Governor of the State here but because it is the fact. Lagos is the biggest economic hub of Africa and the government is working to ensure a safe environment for investments.”

Speaking on the change being experienced in Africa, Mr. Steve Hayes, President of Corporate Council on Africa, U.S.A said unlike a few decades ago, Nigeria has started attracting a number of investments from Nigerians living in the United States. He pointed out that this will encourage investors in the real sectors in America to look at the direction of the country.

Other speakers touched on the issues of security and negative perceptions of Nigeria as being portrayed by foreign media, as one of the major factors militating against investment attraction in Nigeria.

On his part, Governor Sanwo-Olu allayed the fears of the investors, urging them to look at the brighter side of the country.

The business dinner, which was moderated by Africa-American broadcaster Williams Armstrong had over forty American investors in attendance.