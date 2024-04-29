Emefiele hires Olalekan Ojo SAN to lead his defence

Emefiele hires Olalekan Ojo SAN to lead his defence

Monday, April 29, 2024 6:26 pm


Godwin Emefiele in court

File: Godwin Emefiele in court

The embattled former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has hired Olalekan Ojo, SAN, to lead his defence team in his ongoing trial.  Ojo had filed a preliminary objection that the charge filed by EFCC is constitutionally and juridictionaly defective ànd that it must be halted.

However, the EFCC prosecutor, Rotimi  Oyedepo, SAN, urged the court to ignore it and continue the trial.

Justice Rahman Oshodi held that he would give a decision after the determination of all applications. So he deferred the ruling.

The defence counsels continue to demand all proof of evidence especially the statement by the first witness called John Ogah. The witness is listed as number 6.

Defence counsels are insisting they need it in case they have to cross-examine the witness

 

