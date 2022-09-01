Nigerian physicians of natural medicine elect new officials

By Jethro Ibileke

The Nigerian Association of Physicians of Natural Medicine (NAPNM), has elected executives to run its affairs for the next three years.

The election which took place on 30 August, 2022, both virtual and in-person at the national secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abuja, was headed by Dr. Joseph Akpile.

He noted that the election was in line with relevant articles of the Association on election matters and in compliance with the various resolutions leading to the election and adopted by the majority members at the General Assembly.

Those elected included Hon. (Dr.) Johnson Elechi (National President), Dr. Sanusi Ahmed (Vice President), Dr. Usman Chiroma (Secretary), Dr. (Barr) Austin Bona (Assistant Secretary) and Dr. Mrs. Funmilayo Onipisaye (Treasurer).

Others are Dr. BL Dickson (Financial Secretary), Prof. Lawrence Ugo (Public Relations Officer), Dr. Saye Onipisaye (Auditor), Dr. (Mrs) Etta Chinwe (Welfare Secretary), Dr. Itoto Clement and Salihu Idris Baba (Research Secretaries respectively).

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Elechi who promised an all-inclusive administration, added that the task of his administration included repositioning the profession, ensure the passage of the FEDCAM Bill and the TCAM Bill and rebranding the profession for integration into all levels of Healthcare system in Nigeria.

“This administration will continue to up grade the training and competency of members through regular training, we are inaugurating the Nigeria Postgraduate College of Natural Medicine.

“This administration will operate a National Secretariat in Abuja, Zonal offices in the 6 geopolitical zones of the Country and support states to do so in their states,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National President of NAPNM, Hon. (Dr.) Johnson Elechi, has announced the commencement of an annual memorial lecture and Prof. Atilade Leadership Award, in honour of the late national leader of the Association, Prof. Magnus Adeyemi Atilade, for his role in the defense of natural medicine.

The lecture coincides with the annual African Traditional Medicine Day celebration.

“To mark the annual celebration of ATM Day for this year, we consider it a good day to celebrate our Leader late Prof. M. A. Atilade for his role in championing our freedom from medical oppression in Nigeria.

“In celebrating this year’s ATM day, we are instituting an annual memorial lecture for our leader late Prof. Magnus Adeyemi Atilade as part of the celebration,” Elechi said.

This year’s ATM Day has as its theme: “Two decades of African Traditional Medicine Day: Progress towards achieving universal health coverage in Nigeria.”

Five distinguished members of the Association,

Hajia Zainab Sherrif, Prof. Baderinwa Adewale, Prof. Gilbert Ezengige, Prof. Ibrahim Afonja and Dr. Bankkadejo Adedamola, were honored with this year’s Prof. Atilade Leadership Award.