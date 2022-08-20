Disregard list of APC Presidential campaign council members in circulation

Saturday, August 20, 2022 9:19 am


President Muhammadu Buhari and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has urged the public to disregard the list of members of the council being circulated on social media and published by some online news platforms.
The Director of Media and Publicity of the Campaign, Mr. Bayo Onanuga said the list is not authorised and it is unofficial.
He said the leadership of APC and the Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will formally unveil the campaign council in due time.
Mr. Onanuga noted that the party understands the interest of the general public in the APC and its presidential candidate and urged the media to exercise more restraint in dissemination of information that are not correct.
While quoting the Secretary of APC Presidential Campaign Council, Hon. James Faleke, Onanuga explained that the various directorates of the campaign structure are still being put together in consultation with the APC Governors and other party stakeholders.

Below is the list in circulation:

 

  1. Muhammadu Buhari – Chairman
  2. Bola Tinubu – Deputy Chairman 1
  3. Abdullahi Adamu – Deputy Chairman 2
  4. Simon Lalong – Director-General
  5. Adams Oshiomole – Deputy Director General (Operations)
  6. Hadiza Bala Usman – Deputy Director-General (Admin)
  7. Godswill Akpabio – Vice
  8. Kashim Shettima – Vice
  9. Uju Kennedy – Vice
  10. Atiku Bagudu – Vice
  11. James Faleke – Secretary
  12. Christopher Takar – Deputy Secretary
  13. Badaru Abubakar – Regional Coordinating Chairman (North)
  14. David Umahi – Regional Coordinating Chairman (South)
  15. Abubakar Bello – Coordinator (North Central)
  16. Inuwa Yahaya – Coordinator (North-East)
  17. Bello Matawale – Coordinator (North-west)
  18. Ben Ayade – Coordinator (South-South)
  19. Hope Uzodinma – Coordinator (South-East)

