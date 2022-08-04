Who Can Leave Real Madrid During the Summer Transfer Window?

Real Madrid are not very active in the transfer market. Midfielder Reinier, defender Alvaro Odriozola and forward Borja Mayoral have returned from loans. At the same time, Real Madrid signed midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco for 80 million euros and defender Antonio Rudiger. The German went to the La Liga champions for free. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has said no more transfers are planned.

At the same time, striker Luka Jovic, winger Gareth Bale, midfielder Isco and defender Marcelo left the club. They all left for free. Even the Serb, for whom Real Madrid paid Eintracht 63 million euros 3 years ago. It is highly likely that the list of outgoing transfers from Real Madrid will not end there. There are still players in the Blancos who can and probably should leave. At Real Madrid, they are unlikely to get enough playing time.

Andriy Lunin

Lunin’s future in the club remains vague. He himself understands that, as a replacement for Thibault Courtois, he has few chances for playing time. Last season, the 23-year-old goalkeeper played only 4 matches. Moreover, in La Liga, these matches were no longer important for Real Madrid in terms of tournaments.

Ancelotti promises the Ukrainian more playing time next season, but how much more will it be with a healthy Courtois? Surely, in another club, Lunin could become the main goalkeeper. Moreover, there is interest in him in Europe. Of course, it is up to the player to decide, but sitting out the best years of his career on the bench, albeit at Real Madrid, is a dubious prospect. According to a lot of betting sites including 22Bet, there are predictions that Lunin is likely to leave before the start of a new season.

Jesus Vallejo

Since joining Real Madrid in the summer of 2015, Vallejo has spent most of his career on loan. Last summer, it seemed that the defender would finally have opportunities after the departure of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane. But not everything turned out that way.

Five matches in La Liga and 8 minutes in total in the Champions League – clearly not what the 25-year-old centre-back was counting on. His contract with Real Madrid is designed for another 3 years, but there is no point in staying for such a long period. With Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Eder Militao and Nacho available, the Spaniard will rarely even be the fourth choice in defence.

Alvaro Odriozola

Odriozola has been on loan lately. Moreover, he had good options – Bayern and Fiorentina. The Violets were ready to buy the player, but he wanted to return to Real Madrid. The desire of the Spaniard to play for Real is commendable.

The position of the main right-back was firmly occupied by Dani Carvajal. The Spaniard has health problems, but in this case, he can be replaced by Lucas Vazquez. It would probably be better for the 26-year-old fullback to leave the team. Moreover, there are clubs ready to provide him with playing time.

Dani Ceballos

Ceballos, like Odriozola, has a strong desire to play for Real Madrid. Another thing is that there are no great opportunities. Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde and Luka Modric can play in the team in the position of a central midfielder. The Spaniard is losing a competition to all four players, which was noticeable last season.

The midfielders are getting crowded in the Blancos and Ceballos is the first candidate for leave. His possible return to Betis is being actively discussed now. For a 25-year-old Spaniard, this would be a good option. Betis perform well under the leadership of Manuel Pellegrini and reach European competition. Ceballos should consider returning to his home club.

Marco Asensio

Based on last season, it can be assumed that Rodrygo will be the main right-winger at Real Madrid. But Marco Asensio also claims this position. Real Madrid have already sold Japanese Takefusa Kubo to Real Sociedad, but there are questions about Asensio.

Last season was the best in his career for Asensio in terms of performance (10 goals in La Liga). But he is unstable, which makes his future in Real Madrid uncertain. The contract of the 26-year-old winger with the Blancos is for another 1 year. The football player wants to get more playing time, which Ancelotti cannot guarantee. The Spaniard will have something to think about in the coming weeks.

Borja Mayoral or Mariano Diaz

There is no doubt that Karim Benzema will remain Real Madrid’s main force. But there are 2 more centre-forwards in the club – Borja Mayoral and Mariano Diaz. One of them will be enough to replace the French forward.

Perhaps Mayoral has a slightly better chance of staying. Still, he is a graduate of Real Madrid, and in Roma, for some time he performed well on loan, and Real Madrid have been trying to sell Diaz for a long time. The Blancos have their entire line of attack in question. All three strikers have contracts that expire in a year.