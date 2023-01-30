La Liga: How Real Sociedad frustrated Real Madrid

By Nehru Odeh

It was a match many football buffs had looked forward to and were excited about. And it didn’t disappoint.

Real Sociedad, third in La Liga ranking held defending champion Real Madrid, who were playing at the Bernabeu, to a goaless draw on Sunday 29 January.

Real Madrid are second on the La Liga table. And they needed to win that match to bridge the gap between them and Barcelona, who are sitting, not comfortably though, at the top of the table.

This is indeed not the time to drop points. Because once a club drop points, their arch rivals and competitors will take advantage of it. And that is what Barcelona have just done.

The result left Madrid five points adrift of leaders Barcelona, who won at Girona on Saturday and three points clear of third-placed Sociedad.

With that draw Real Sociedad have proved that they are strong contenders for the LaLiga title this season. After playing 18 matches, Barcelona have 47 points, while Real Madrid have 42. Real Sociedad, having played 19 matches, are third with 39 points.

Real Sociedad proved they are strong contenders for the La Liga title as they frustrated Real Madrid incursions throughout the match. It was also a match in which Real Madrid players missed many scoring chances.

Accodinng to the BBC, Brazil winger Vinicius Junior had the pick of Madrid’s chances with three good opportunities.

However, goalkeeper Alex Remiro excelled for the visitors with a string of fine saves to frustrate the hosts.

Meanwhile, Real’s city rivals Atletico sit fourth in the table after Saul Niguez scored the only goal after coming on as substitute at Osasuna.