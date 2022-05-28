Real Madrid win 14th Champions League title

Saturday, May 28, 2022 10:54 pm


Liverpool's Mo Salah and Real Madrid's Karim Benzima at the final of Champions League on Saturday night

By Nehru Odeh

Real Madrid won this year’s Champions League title by beating Liverpool 1-0 in a keenly contested final that was played in Paris, France on Saturday evening.

It was a game the reds’ dominated but luck was against them as Vinicius Jr scored the only goal of the match in the 59th minute for the Real Madrid side.

The reds did all they could to equalize but couldn’t find the net, as Real Madrid goal keeper Thibaut Courtois stood as the rock of Gilbrather.

With this victory, Real Madrid have proved that they are the Kings of European football, having won it 14th times. However the remarkable thing about the victory is that Liverpool played the game but Real Madrid won it.

The incredible contest ended in favour of Like Blancos who are the current European champions.

