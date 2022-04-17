Just In: Benzema wins it for Real Madrid

Sunday, April 17, 2022 10:52 pm


By Nehru Odeh

In a dramatic comeback after being two goals down at half time, Real Madrid have defeated Sevilla FC 3: 2.

With Real Madrid goals coming from Rodrygo, Nacho and Benzema.

However this stunning comeback at injury time showed the resilience and determination of the Real Madrid side, even after Vinicius Jr’s goal had been disallowed.

The referee’s decision to disallow the goal was controversial, as many believed wasn’t a handball at all.

Vinicius Jr insisted that the ball hit his shoulder. The ball appeared to have hut Vinicius on the shoulder. Still, the referee went ahead to consult VAR, which disallowed the goal.

The referee’s controversial decision will definitely be in the front burner for a long time to come.

This win puts Los Blancos 15 points clear at the top, thus making their winning the Spanish La Liga this season assured.

