BBNaija Season 7: Know the Popular Housemates

By Adewoye Elizabeth and Amaeshi Chisom

The seventh season of Big Brother Naija tagged Level Up, commenced with the entrance of the first set of 12 housemates on Saturday 23rd of July and the additional 12 housemates were introduced the following Sunday. This season has brought a new twist to the show in the sense that all 24 housemates have been divided into two different houses: Level One House, popularly known as the Islands and the Level Two House, the Trenches. These nicknames were created by viewers due to the difference in the decor of both houses. Here is a quick take on what to know about some of the housemates who will be fighting for the chance to take home the grand prize of N100 million this season.

Level One Housemates (Islanders)

HERMES

Let’s meet Chibueze Hermes Iyele who is popularly known on the show as Hermes. Hermes attracted the audience with his unusual style and boisterous personality. Born 27th April 1997, the 25-year-old hails from Lagos, Nigeria and is a known performance artist who is said to have appeared in various music videos which include Burna Boy’s “Monsters You Made” music video; Davido and Focalistic’s “Ke Star” music video; as well as Ajebo Hustler’s “Loyalty”.

BELLA

Chidinma Esther Okagbue, popularly known as Bella, arrived at Big Brother house to win. The young 25-year-old quickly became the centre of attention in Big Brother House with her enormous personality and candid attitude. She is from Anambra state and is a model, content creator and social media influencer. Some of her previous collaborations include brands such as PrettyLittleThing, Sodah London, and Ore’s Wurld. Bella is definitely not new to the spotlight, having come from a lineage of royalty and a family of celebrities. Bella is the younger sister of Nollywood actor, Chris Okagbue and Nigerian singer Flavour’s baby mama, Sandra Okagbue.

SHEGGZ

Sheggz was born on 14 November 1995. His real name is Segun Daniel Olusemo and he is an England-based Nigerian who works as an actor and a professional footballer. He drew the attention of the fans with his charming good looks, smooth British accent and overall cool vibes. He’s currently in what fans suspect to be a budding romance with fellow housemate, Bella, although it’s yet to be confirmed fans seem to hope that they become a real couple.

DIANA

Diana, full name Diana Isoken Edobor, was born and raised in Paris, France but currently resides in Abuja. Diana is a lovable, sociable and outgoing person who works as a project manager. Diana is a sophisticated and intelligent woman who knows what she wants and is willing to work hard to get it; to some people, she might seem unapproachable and distant but the star has continued to show how humble and down-to-earth she is.

ELOSWAGG

Eloka Paul Nwamu, known as Eloswagg on the Big brother Naija show, is a 27-year-old content producer and digital marketer who was born and raised in Lagos. Eloswagg has made waves after winning the first Head of House games this season, he is also the first male housemate to win Head of House. He loves socialising and believes that Big Brother house is a perfect platform to showcase his talent and meet new people.

Level Two Housemates (Trenches)

GROOVY

Henry Olisaemeka Orakwue, known as “Groovy,” in the Big Brother show is 26-year-old and was born in Anambra State but resides in Lagos, Nigeria. Groovy is a graduate of Biochemistry from the University of Lagos. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry. He is said to be an Artist, Fashion entrepreneur and Model.

Entering the Big Brother house, he described himself as “a positive, self-sufficient, supportive person”. He said he loves working out and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. He has been running a clothing and accessories business for four years and also pursuing his music career. Groovy feels Big Brother Naija’s show will help him make a name for himself and he assured viewers of is funny and entertaining in the house.

Groovy said “I want to be famous, wealthy, influential and powerful. I want to be a voice for change in my own country and the world and this show is the platform to showcase who I am and who I can be to the world”.

BEAUTY

Etsanyi Tukura, popularly known as Beauty, is a 24 years old lawyer and ex-beauty queen from Taraba State. She was born in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on 21st October 1997. She comes from a family of six and is said to be the youngest child. Beauty studied law at a prestigious university in Nigeria where she earned her law degree in October 2019. Beauty is not just gorgeous she’s also an independent and talented young woman who is driven and goal-oriented.

Beauty modelled for brands around her city and also competed in various beauty pageants, one of which she emerged as the 43rd Miss Nigeria. In 2016, she won the Most Beautiful Girl [Taraba] Competition. She advocates for better education and equal opportunities for the Girl Child. She is passionate about helping young girls and teenagers achieve their dreams. She was the founder of the Girls Lead Club.

KHALID

Ismail Rukuba Ahalu, known as Khalid, in Big Brother house season 7 edition is a 28-year-old man who hailed from Plateau State. Khalid is a self-employed designer of graphics. Khalid was born in the year 1994, but his birth date was not revealed. He was raised in Plateau State.

According to Khalid, his idea of fun is hanging out with the right people, having meaningful conversations and engaging in extreme sports. Khalid enjoys archery, skateboarding, basketball, anime and a keen interest in mythology.

On entering the Big Brother house, he described himself as “chronically single”. He said he is not looking for love at the moment but he feels he has hit the jackpot where friendship is concerned which is more than enough. Khalid sees the Big Brother house as a platform to advertise himself and meet amazing new people.

ILEBAYE

Ilebaye Precious Odiniya is a criminologist, model, and entrepreneur. She was born in 2001 and hails from Kogi State. She belongs to the Ebira, tribe of Nigeria. She attended an all-girls boarding school for her high school. She is an alumnus of Federal Government Girls College; Kabba.

She passed out of school with good grades in her SSCE. She gained admission into Salem University and graduated studying Criminology and Security Studies. Ilebaye is more interested in entertainment and entrepreneurship. She is also the CEO of “OL clothing store” an emerging fashion brand in Nigeria. She’s also a professional commercial model, She has been modelling for different fashion and beauty brands.

AMAKA

Chiamaka Crystal Mbah is a young and vibrant lady who hails from Aguata Local Government in Anambra State, Nigeria. She was born to Mr and Mrs Mbahin in the year 1999, making her 23years old. She is a health worker and rising reality TV star. She got publicity after being announced as one of the contestants in Big Brother Naija season 7.

The self-professed daddy’s girl has one sibling, is the only girl in her family and loves generous men. Her motto is: ‘Grab the bull by the horns and forge ahead,’ which has helped her navigate the highs and lows life throws her way. She has an estimated net worth of about $50,000 which has made from her career as a health care worker.

*Adewoye Elizabeth and Amaeshi Chisom, Mass Comm students from Caleb University, Imota, are on an internship with TheNews