Defections: SDP decorates Abe, Chioma as members

Saturday, July 30, 2022 8:04 am


The decoration session

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Senator Magnus Abe has been officially decorated as member of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Rivers along with Golden Ben Chioma, former factional Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Rivers State.

The latest information was shared by the Senator with pictures on his Facebook page with the caption:”I was being officially decorated in the regalia of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), by the National Treasurer of the Party Mrs. Hajia Maggie M. Batubo.”

The details of the decoration ceremony of Abe and remains sketchy. The ceremony took place at Senator Magnus Abe’s campaign office, Freedom House in GRA phase two, Port Harcourt.

