 CFAO unveils Celerio into Nigerian market

By Daniels Ekugo

A new chapter opened last weekend in the Nigerian automotive market following the public launch of the cost-effective and completely revamped Suzuki Celerio from the stable of CFAO Motors located in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Celerio which is an addition to the collection of their latest technological advancement comes in a variety of colours. It ìs equipped with a 9-inch entertainment screen, alloy wheels, and new generation AMT amongst much other enhanced technology and safety features.

In terms of exterior design, platform, and over all dimensions, the second generation Celerio is a completely new car and is based on the company’s Heartect platform, an innovative new-generation platform introduced exclusively for new generation cars with a core focus on safety.

The Suzuki Celerio has also changed as far as dimensions are concerned. It is now 3,695mm long, 1,655mm high and 1,555mm wide. A longer wheelbase of 2,435mm has also helped in creating more space and comfort.

A critical look at the over all shows that concerned, the big headlamps and chrome-stripped grille combine to give the Celerio a fresh front-end design.

The bumper also comes with claddings that house fog lights on top variants. In profile, one can see the new 15-inch alloys which look sporty. Lower variants will ride on 14-inch steel wheels.

Speaking during the historic Suzuki Celerio model launch, Aissatou Diouf, general manager of Suzuki by CFAO said, “We are delighted to launch the Celerio, a gender-balanced and self-sufficient car that meets the needs of a large demography of the Nigerian market. We came into the Nigerian market with a clear plan to make Japanese cars accessible to Nigerians and we have continued to improve our value proposition. We can indeed say there is a Suzuki for everyone “.

Hosted by Oscar Oyinsan, the launch event was technologically themed with a neon light ambiance and a workshop to experience the new Celerio real Time.

The event, which was attended by notable personalities and other captains of industry in Nigeria and beyond was organized in partnership with Autocheck, an automotive technology development company that enables seamless and safe automotive commerce experience across Africa, and Etap, a technology platform that provides auto insurance cover, instant claims with flexibility and rewards for driving safely.

CFAO Automotive is a division of the CFAO Group that aims to meet the mobility needs of professionals and individuals. Comprising the most extensive vehicle retail network in Africa, we provide all mobility-related sectors with a multi-brand offer, partnering with global automotive manufacturers: sales of new and used vehicles, short or long-term rentals, fleet management and maintenance. Our offer includes the complete automotive offering, including, two-wheelers, marine engines, coaches, lorries, handling equipment, tyres, and spare parts.

Our production and assembly sites in Africa are a shining example of our commitment to actively supporting industrialisation in the region and creating affordable offer to customers.