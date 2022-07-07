Insecurity: America warns citizens on routes, States to avoid in Nigeria

After terrorists attacked Kuje Prison on Tuesday, the United States Embassy came out with a warning to its citizens in Nigeria against travelling on the airport road in Abuja and some states in Nigeria.

Among the no-go-states are Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River.

This US advised its citizens to only embark on important trips to Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa , Niger, Sokoto, Kogi, within 20km of the border with Niger in Kebbi State, Abia and non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Plateau and Taraba States.

The US embassy in a statement on Wednesday, titled, ‘Abuja FCT prison break near the airport on July 5, 2022’, stated that crime has become endemic throughout Nigeria.

The statement read, “On the night of July 5, 2022, an attack on Kuje Prison freed a large portion of the estimated 1,000 prisoners. The prison lies approximately 27 miles southwest of the Central Business District.

“An increase in crime is expected in and around Abuja. It’s recommended that US citizens should maintain a high state of personal security awareness for the next two weeks and avoid unnecessary travel on the airport road.”

“Crime is endemic throughout Nigeria and tends to spike after dark. Avoiding locations and situations that increase the likelihood of being victimized is the best defence. Avoid displays of valuables and limit nighttime activity.

“Terrorists are increasingly using less sophisticated methods of attack including knives, firearms, and vehicles to target crowds more effectively.

“Frequently, the terrorists aim is focused on unprotected or vulnerable targets, such as: High-profile public events, political rallies, holiday events, demonstrations, hotels, clubs, and restaurants frequented by tourists etc,”the statement added.

Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), a terrorist group, claimed responsibility for the Tuesday night’s attack. The terrorist group, in a short video released Wednesday, said it succeeded in freeing dozens of prisoners. The 38 seconds video released by the Islamic State’s A’maq Agency had a caption in Arabic, translated as “Fighters of Islamic State attacked Kuje prison in Abuja yesterday and succeeded in freeing dozens of prisoners.”