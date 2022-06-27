Buhari swears in Olukayode Ariwoola as acting CJN

President Muhammadu Buhari today swore in Olukayode Ariwoola as acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN). That followed the resignation of Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad CJN on Monday as a result what was called “ill health.”

That notwithstanding, he had been having a running battles with some Justices of the Supreme Court who, at a point wrote a protest letter “on the shoddy state of affairs.”

Read details in TheNEWS story earlier published today.

The Man, Ariwoola

Ariwoola was born in Iseyin, Oyo state, on August 22, 1958. He had his primary education at the Local Authority Demonstration School, Oluwole, in his hometown between 1959 and 1967. He then moved to Muslim Modern School in the same town from 1968 to 1969 before graduating to Ansar-Ud-Deen high school, Saki area of Oyo, for secondary education.

He earned his law degree at the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) in 1980 and a year later he was called to the Nigeria bar and got enrolled as a solicitor and advocate of the supreme court.

He kicked off his career as a legal officer in the Oyo state ministry of justice and stayed in the role until he moved into private practice in 1988.

Ariwoola spent less than four years in private practice before he was whisked back into public service.

Between 1988 and July 1989, he was a counsel in-chambers of Ladosu Ladapo before moving to establish his own legal firm named “Olukayode Ariwoola & Co”. Three years later, he was called to the bench.

Ariwoola was back in public service by 1992 when he was appointed a judge of the superior court of record in Oyo.

He was named the chairman of the Oyo state armed robbery tribunal between May 1993 and September 1996.

In 2005, he then rose to the position of a justice of the court of appeal and he held the position before he was appointed a justice of the supreme court of Nigeria in 2011.