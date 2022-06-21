Buhari send 7 names to Senate to replace ministers who resigned

Buhari send 7 names to Senate to replace ministers who resigned

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 1:00 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has, in a letter to the Senate, sent a list of ministerial nominees to replace the ministers who resigned to pursue their political ambitions.

The names of the nominees are contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan.

According to the letter to Ahmed Lawan, Senate President:

“By Section 8 Subsection 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I hereby forward the under-listed ministerial nominees for your confirmation.”
Below are the names:

Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh – Abia State
Umana Okon Umana – Akwa Ibom State
Egwumakama Joseph Nkama – Ebonyi State
Goodluck Nnana Opiah – Imo State
Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub – Kano State
Ademola Adewole Adegoroye – Ondo State
Odum Odih – Rivers State

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    19 mins ago

    World Bank Chiefs in Nigeria Want Fuel Subsidy Removed
    5G Network 37 mins ago

    Ericsson predicts 4.4bn global 5G subscriptions by 2027
    President Muhammadu Buhari 1 hour ago

    Buhari sends names of replacement for Amaechi, 6 other ex-ministers to Senate
    4 hours ago

    Fidelity Bank Renovates Classroom Blocks, Commissions ATM Gallery in Zaria to Drive Financial Inclusion
    4 hours ago

    Why Professionals Need to Take Active Roles in Government Schemes– Osinbajo
    14 hours ago

    Buhari Hails Afe Babalola, ABUAD On National, Global Rankings For Excellence
    Emmanuel Macron: President of France 19 hours ago

    Election setbacks force French president’s allies out of office
    22 hours ago

    “God said Asiwaju Tinubu will win 2023 elections with landslide” –Bishop Williams