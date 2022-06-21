Buhari send 7 names to Senate to replace ministers who resigned

President Muhammadu Buhari has, in a letter to the Senate, sent a list of ministerial nominees to replace the ministers who resigned to pursue their political ambitions.

The names of the nominees are contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan.

According to the letter to Ahmed Lawan, Senate President:

“By Section 8 Subsection 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I hereby forward the under-listed ministerial nominees for your confirmation.”

Below are the names:

Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh – Abia State

Umana Okon Umana – Akwa Ibom State

Egwumakama Joseph Nkama – Ebonyi State

Goodluck Nnana Opiah – Imo State

Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub – Kano State

Ademola Adewole Adegoroye – Ondo State

Odum Odih – Rivers State