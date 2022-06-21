Buhari send 7 names to Senate to replace ministers who resigned

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 1:00 pm
President Muhammadu Buhari has, in a letter to the Senate, sent a list of ministerial nominees to replace the ministers who resigned to pursue their political ambitions.
The names of the nominees are contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan.
According to the letter to Ahmed Lawan, Senate President:
“By Section 8 Subsection 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I hereby forward the under-listed ministerial nominees for your confirmation.”
Below are the names:
Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh – Abia State
Umana Okon Umana – Akwa Ibom State
Egwumakama Joseph Nkama – Ebonyi State
Goodluck Nnana Opiah – Imo State
Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub – Kano State
Ademola Adewole Adegoroye – Ondo State
Odum Odih – Rivers State
