Lawmakers impeach 4 principal officers of Kogi Assembly

Lawmakers in the Kogi State House of Assembly have impeached four principal officials.

Those impeached are Deputy Speaker Ahmed Mohammed, Majority Leader, Bello Hassan, Deputy Majority Leader Ndako Idris, and Deputy Chief Whip, Moses Ododo.

Speaker Prince Mathew Kolawole said they were impeached based on allegations of gross misconduct and misuse of office leveled against them.

The notice of impeachment was signed by 17 of the 25-member house.

The motion to impeach the Deputy Speaker and others was moved by Hon. Enema Paul.

The house at the session immediately replaced the impeached officials.

Those elected are Rabiu Alfa Momoh as Deputy Speaker, Muktar Bajeh Majority Leader, Enema Paul, Deputy Chief Whip, Dahiru Ahmed as Chief Whip.

The House equally dissolved all house committees and appointed Committee members. The assembly premises witnessed an unusually large presence of security operatives.