Tinubu appears before APC screening panel

Tuesday, May 31, 2022 12:11 am


Tinubu and Oyegun

All Progressives Congress National Leader and presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has undergone a successful screening process before the Chief John Odigie Oyegun-led APC Screening Committee

.

The Committee screening the 23 aspirants contesting to be President of Nigeria on the platform of APC held the exercise at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja.

Tinubu featured on Day One of the screening, which will end on Tuesday.

Tinubu before the Oyegun-led panel

Tinubu impressed the panel during the screening process with the way and manner he answered and provided insight into many of the questions asked .

Some of the questions bordered on his upbringing, educational and professional background.

He confidently told the panel why he is qualified to fly the flag of APC as its presidential candidate.

He cited his success as governor of Lagos State, his raising the internal revenue generation of the state from a paltry N600M monthly, which has now grown to N51Billion today.

He also cited his invitation to Enron to begin the first state-backed power generation in Nigeria and how Nigeria will need to take the power transmission lines as a highway.

Tinubu in his answers demonstrated vast knowledge in economic management and perfect understanding of Nigeria’s political economy.

The screening Committee expressed satisfaction with Tinubu’s knowledge of the economy and sociopolitical issues that are affecting the country.

 

 

