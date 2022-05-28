PDP presidential primary: Wike leads with 237 votes

Governor Nyesom Wike has taken the lead as the count at the presidential primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continue at the MKO Abiola Stadium Abuja.

Wike scored 237 votes to beat Bukola Saraki who scored 70 votes, his closest challenger so far. The counting is still on

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voting by national delegates was done state by state and in alphabetical order and it ended at 10.10 p.m.

The sorting of votes began at 10.18 p.m.

Twelve aspirants contested the election where 767 out of 774 delegates voted.

The delegates were barred from using their mobile phones at the voting points.