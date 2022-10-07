Rivers Lawmakers are shameless, should apologize to Rivers People – APC

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

All Progressives Congress, APC, has lashed at Lawmakers of the Rivers State House of Assembly for brazenly committing an affront by upturning the judgement of the Supreme Court of Nigeria on the sacked Sir Celestine Omehia as Governor of 25th of October 2007.

APC said recognizing Sir Celestine Omehia as a former Governor of the State was in itself an example of legislative brigandage in Rivers State after the judgement of the Supreme Court of Nigeria had declared that in the eyes of the law Omehia was never a Governor.

The party in a press statement signed by its acting Publicity Secretary, Darlington Nwauju, said

“Rivers State House of Assembly brazenly committed an affront on the 25th of October 2007 judgement of the Supreme Court of Nigeria which declared that in the eyes of the law, Sir Celestine Omehia was never a Governor of Rivers State.

“Back then in 2015, it was politically correct to recognise Omehia but with the political realities of today, it’s no longer expedient!”

APC wonders why a State Assembly maliciously disregarded the letters and spirit of the October 25, 2007, judgement, only to turn around to shamelessly demand that the privileges Omehia enjoyed as a result of its infantile rascality in 2015, be refunded within 7days.

” Should the Rivers State House of Assembly not be apologizing to Rivers people by now for poor representation?”

APC said mocked that a Greek gift offered by Sir Omehia to spite former Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, was today effortlessly retrieved.

APC said further that the deployment of political might in Rivers State and the obvious abuse of such powers is a danger signal to the growth of democracy in Rivers State.

The opposition party in the state laments that a State House of Assembly which should ordinarily should serve as the bastion of democracy, the voice and conscience of Rivers people, be reduced to the Governor’s lackey and attack dog against the Governor’s perceived political enemies?

Recall that the Bill passed yesterday by the Rivers State House of Assembly de-recognised Omehia as former Governor. When signed into law by Governor Nyesom Wike today (Friday, October 7) he mandatory Seven days to pay back a total of over N696 million as entitlements paid to him up to September 2022 as former Governor.