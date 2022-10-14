Wike: If I reveal all we know about Ayu, his children will disown him

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers, said the children of Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will disown him if what he reveals alleged dirty deals in the party.

Wike spoke on Friday in a media chat in monitored in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers state.

The Rivers Governor, who has been at the vanguard of the demand for Ayu’s removal from office, also alleged that the PDP national chairman received N100 million and N600m bribe from two sitting governors.

“In fact, let me also tell you, Ayu collected N100 million from a governor and another N600m to renovate the party’s Democratic Institute,” Wike said.

“If not for the love of this party, if we release what we have, Ayu’s children will go to him and say we are no longer your children.”

He went further to alleged that monies refunded by some members National Working Committee NWC of the party paid to them by the Leadership of the party was not discussed and approved by the party and was paid them for an ulterior motive to compromise them.

“Let the leadership of the party show Nigerians evidence or minutes of the meeting where it was agreed that millions of naira of the party money should be paid to them.

“Former Governor Odili is our respected leader who does not condone injustice. I was with him yesterday for about two hours and nothing of such was mentioned to me.”

On the effect of the crisis on the party and his seeming rigidity on his position, Wike said he and other four Governors in his group have made concessions by recognizing the Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his Vice.

He said they have also agreed not to dump the party but the Atiku Abubakar and Ayu have refused to make concessions.

He said the leadership of PDP are pretending as if there is no problem in party by buying time thinking that with time the crisis will go away.

Wike said the onus to return peace to the party is simple: “The Presidential Candidate, National Chairman and Director-General all from the North. But we are saying let the Chairman come from the any Southern part as the Presidential Candidate promised immediately after the Presidential primaries.

On the appointment of Political Advisers, Wike hinted that he is reviewing the number to 100,000 appointees because of the acceptance and positive responses he been receiving.